Surry County Most Wanted

November 8, 2020 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• William Waylon Russel Riley, 43, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony stalking.

• Jackie Randall Sawson Jr., 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer.

• Stephanie Ann Sifuentes, 45, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Joseph Dean Harris, 53, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts assault on a government official.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jacob Mackenzie Smith Gibbons, 30, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as well as flee/elude arrest, reckless driving with wanton disregard and failure to heed light and siren. Subject also has an outstanding order for arrest for felony probation violation in Surry County.

• David Wayne Warrick, 36, a white male wanted on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

• Charles Wade Chilton, 43, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Melissa Renee Dublin, 28, a white female wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance and resisting a public officer. She also has several outstanding orders for arrest for failure to appear in both Stokes and Surry Counties.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.