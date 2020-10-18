Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joseph David Cooke, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony possession of firearm by felon;

• Gustavo Vera Martinez, 25, a Hispanic malewanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 48, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploit disabled/elderly and felony larceny of motor vehicle;

• Brenda Kay Easter Lawson, 55, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 2.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jacob Mackenzie Smith Gibbons, 30, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Subject also has an outstanding order for arrest for probation violation in Surry County;

• Robert Michael Campbell, 38, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Steve Nelson Lawrence, 52, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Michelle Arnder Crotts, 39, a white female wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.