Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Sophia Danielle Shelton, 24, a white female wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of breaking and entering.

• Tyshawn Keith Webb, 26, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting public officer.

• Meagan Elizabeth Brown, 31, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Fale Hall, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, larceny by changing price tags, driving while license revoked and no insurance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Bud Austin Duncan, 21, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and numerous failure to appear charges.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, a white male wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is also wanted on charges of misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

• Onorio Galarza Rodriguez, 35, a Hispanic male wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He also has several failure to appear charges pending.

• Christopher Lloyd Cox, 36, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods along with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.