Phillip Edmonds

October 3, 2020

Mr. Phillip Wayne Edmonds, 65, of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Forsyth County on Nov. 18, 1954, to the late Arvel Porter and Opal Brunner Edmonds. Mr. Edmonds retired from Fastenal Company, and was a faithful member of Friendly Tabernacle for more than 60 years where he served as an adult Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Board of Trustees, Choir Leader, and Musician. Phillip, along with his wife, Kathy, founded the Gospel Light Trio and has traveled far and near, carrying the Gospel of Jesus Christ for 49 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Upchurch Edmonds; a daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha and Danny Presley; grandchildren, Cherish and Zach Hayes, Melissa Presley, and Caleb Presley; a special great-granddaughter, Tessa Hope Hayes; a sister and brother-in-law, Polly and Tony Williams; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Hodges; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Billie Upchurch, and Mike Upchurch; nephews, Kevin and Caryann Williams, Keith and Holly Williams. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edmonds was preceded in death by a brother, Porter Edmonds. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Oakley, the Rev. Michael Combs, the Rev. Larry Chandler, and the Rev. Donnie Hooker officiating. Burial will follow in the Edwards-Upchurch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International, Mount Airy Camp, P.O. Box 1032, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Friendly Tabernacle, c/o Kathy Edmonds, 158 Westview Dr., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.