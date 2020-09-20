Surry County Most Wanted

September 20, 2020 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jacob Mackenzie Gibbons, 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess controlled substance on prison/jail premises;

• Christopher David Cook, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female and second degree trespass;

• James Daniel Billings, 39, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine, use/possess drug paraphernalia, drive while license revoked and no insurance;

• Timothy Odell Snow, 39, a white male on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Mitchell Allen Price, 25, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods;

• Jose Henry Avila, 37, a Hispanic male wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury;

• Jena Dellena Caudle 29, a white female wanted on a charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle;

• Matthew Lynn Haynes, 35, a white male wanted on a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.