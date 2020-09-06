Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Shannon Renee Hamm, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 3 driving while impaired;

• Jamie Keith Barr, 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of stolen goods;

• Brandon Lee Brindle, 33, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of stolen goods, violating a court order and two counts driving while license revoked;

• Angela Leslie Powell, 43, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jacob Nathaniel Kellam, 20, a white male wanted for two counts of felony larceny and two counts of felony conspiracy to commit larceny, along with felony breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods charges;

• Charles Thomas Bennett, 27, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods and three failure to appear charges for traffic violations;

• Brandy Lynn Delgado, 34, a white female wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Bryon Ross Webster, 40, a black male wanted on charges of felony of firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.