Surry County Most Wanted

August 9, 2020 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Hill

<p>Farris</p>

Farris

<p>Little</p>

Little

<p>Mayes</p>

Mayes

<p>Williams</p>

Williams

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Woodrow Stanbury Williams, 53, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marty Lee Mayes, 46, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ernest Samuel Peoples Jr., 44, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Edward Vestal, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jacob Bryan Hill, 22, a white male, who is wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, misdemeanor injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon;

• Kirsten Leigh Doby, 22, a white female, wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and conspiracy to commit to breaking and entering, as well as misdemeanor injury to personal property;

• Erik Derell Farris, 36, a black male wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is also wanted on a charge of misdemeanor child abuse;

• Makel Javon Jamal Little, 22, a black male wanted on charges of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.