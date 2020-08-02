Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tony Edward Cline, age 49, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony larceny and felony interfere with electronic monitoring device;

• Nathan Eugene Bedsaul, 35, a white male, who is wanted on probation violations and is on supervision for assault on a female and communicating threats.

• H H King III, 40, a white male wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver counterfeit controlled substance, felony possession counterfeit check, use/possess drug paraphernalia and felony maintain place for controlled substances.

• Myranda Golding Noonkester, 38, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession schedule II controlled substance and larceny.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.