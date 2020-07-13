Reflections on systemic racism in higher education

It seems like just yesterday that spring sports teams played what ended up as their final games of the school year.

Seasons projected to last until mid-May were cut short in early March due to COVID-19. Seniors were unable to take part in senior night or have any type of closure in their respective sports.

The season, which really only consisted of about two weeks of competition, was unlike anything the N.C. High School Athletic Association had ever seen. That may continue into the fall as schools still await further instruction from the office of Gov. Roy Cooper.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker addressed the issue in a July 8 press briefing via Zoom, saying the return of athletics was dependent on students being in classrooms this fall.

“We can tell you that we believe that the governor, unless he feels that conditions will allow students to return to some form of in-person learning safely, it is difficult to imagine that high school athletics will be able to resume any type of competition at our member schools,” Tucker said. “If it is unsafe for our students to be in school, then certainly the idea is that it would be unsafe for our students to be playing in those athletic venues.”

“We know everyone wants the decision about whether or not fall sports will start on time. We know that everyone wants to know in particular will the Friday night lights be on for our schools across the state starting in August or would it be in September? But we simply cannot give you that answer at this time.”

There has been a higher level of concern regarding the return of football specifically. However, this uneasiness actually encompasses all sports.

For most, if not all, N.C. public high schools with a football team, football helps fund the other two dozen or so athletic teams. It’s nothing against the other sports.

Think about how many fans attended the North Surry-Mount Airy game last year. The fanbases are in such close proximity that Wallace Shelton Stadium was standing room only well before the game kicked off. Or how about East Surry’s West Regional Final game in which people were reserving spots in the bleachers 24 hours before the game.

The football gate is traditionally what pays for the other varsity sports, so a school year without football could be catastrophic.

Because of this, it’s understandable why schools want to ensure a football season happens in some form. In that vein, a rumored proposal to the NCHSAA circulated social media earlier this week that suggested the association take an unprecedented action and switch fall and spring sports for the 2020-2021 school year.

Tucker was asked about this during the press briefing.

“I haven’t heard those lobbyists calls,” Tucker said. “So, if they’re lobbying, they must be lobbying to you guys (the media).”

She went on to explain the logistics of switching seasons and why it was more complicated than just having teams play at different times. The first issue deals with preparation, as only fall sports are even allowed to work out right now. It would likely take weeks for the hypothetical proposal to be approved, leaving spring sports participants inactive until August.

The turnaround would leave student-athletes unprepared for a season. This doesn’t even account for the time it would take to reschedule a semester’s worth of games or prepare fields.

The NCHSAA is considering a number of options based on which course of action the governor makes. But with so many variables changing daily, Tucker said it’s too early to make any kind of decision.

“So, what do we do if we go ahead and bring in the spring sport athletes on board to try to play in the fall and then we shut them down again? So, we’re thinking about those things as well,” Tucker said. “I can honestly tell you that that’s a buy-in that … our membership would have to want to do.”

“It’s one thing for football coaches to want to do this, but what do our softball coaches say? What are our baseball coaches saying? What about those natural spring sport coaches and principals of those member schools? So, I understand football coaches lobbying, but that’s not going to be what tips the scale for me.”

On the surface, the idea seems as if it might work. Most fall sports involve a lot of close contact between participants such as football, volleyball, boys’ soccer and cross country. Girls’ tennis and golf are the exceptions.

Many spring sports can be played with social distancing in mind, specifically baseball and softball. Add in boys’ tennis and golf and the proposal makes sense … until one considers a few monumental problems.

This first deals with the sports that don’t fit perfectly into this equation in a straight-up switch. Girls’ soccer and parts of outdoor track and field are close contact, so how would they be held in the fall? Under current guidelines, they wouldn’t, so would those just be sacrificed?

The idea also implies spring sports like baseball or softball would be safe empirically. However, think about how close a batter, catcher and umpire are to one another. What about when a runner is on first and the baseman is set up to pick him off? Also, where would players congregate since dugouts would likely not be allowed?

If the big reason for a switch is to generate football money, these lobbyists would need to consider the fact that, as of right now, the NCHSAA isn’t sure how to handle the issue of allowing fans at games.

“We’ll get guidance from the governor to see if we’re able to play football, or if we were able to play volleyball, what would be our allowances in terms of the number of fans that could be in the stands?” Tucker said. “We would hope that at the least we could have fans that would be at least half of the capacity of the stadium so that they could spread out and social distance. That’s at least. Now, our membership would have to give us guidance again on this.”

“Will they be able to play if they know that the spectators are limited in terms of the number that can be in the stands? Will they be able to play? Will the finances be such that they can play in that setting? It would be my hope that our schools can say, ‘Yes, if we can get some fans in the stands, we’ll figure out how to play.’ But that is problematic. But we are hopeful that we can play with some fans in the stands.”

Tucker also said Aug. 1 is still the target date for sports to officially begin. The NCHSAA is, however, preparing for situations where that date is pushed back two weeks or two months.

“Here’s my thought: if it’s Oct. 1 and we get the go ahead that our schools could play some sports, it would be incumbent upon us a staff to put together something for our schools that those fall sports teams could play … even if it’s for a month, a month and half and there are no playoffs,” she said, also proposing that seasons could feature only conference competition. “So, we’ve got everything on the table, no lines really drawn in the sand right now except that we know that Aug. 1 is approaching quickly, and so a decision will be made… probably sooner rather than later.”

“But again, we’re not going to be rushed into a decision because it’s not fair to our students. It’s not fair to coaches to try to preclude or to preempt what the governor is trying to do and what his teams surrounding him, what they’re trying to do to keep all of us, first and foremost, safe as North Carolinians.”