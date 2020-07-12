Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Mark Anthony Pacheco, 24, a Hispanic male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony speeding to elude arrest, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, failure to heed blue light/siren and driving while license revoked;

• Joshua Shay McCormick, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Gustavo Vera Martinez, age 25, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• William Shane East, age 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Betty Marie Jenkins, 34, a white female wanted on a charge of felony assault by strangulation;

• Jason Darren Love, 41, a white male wanted on charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony second degree burglary, two counts of felony possessing/receiving stolen property, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, misdemeanor injury to personal property, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault and battery.

• Melissa Ann Wilmoth, 38, a white female wanted on charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony second degree burglary, felony possessing/receiving stolen property, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor larceny. She also has a misdemeanor warrant charging her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• H.H. King II, 39, a white male wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He also is wanted on charges of felony possession of stolen goods along with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.