Tumbarello an Academic All-American

Becomes 2nd MAHS wrestler to receive honor

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Anyone that grew up with a brother or sister understands the magnitude of a friendly sibling rivalry.

Recent Mount Airy graduate Jackson Tumbarello (class of ‘20) spent three years of his high school career with his older brother, Austin (class of ‘19), as a teammate in three different sports: soccer, wrestling and outdoor track and field.

As teammates, they led the Bears soccer team to its first Regional Final appearance in school history, won multiple conference championships in wrestling and won a state championship in track.

In addition to the team success the duo helped to accomplish, Austin and Jackson also experienced tremendous athletic success as individuals. The brothers each earned All-State honors in all three sports.

In 2019, Austin set the bar high by becoming coach Cody Atkins’ first wrestler to be named an Academic All-American by the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA).

Atkins was thrilled to report that, like the first, his second Academic All-American selection was also named Tumbarello.

“Those boys are something else,” Atkins said. “Their parents gave them great work ethics, would teach and push them. Even when they were younger, my dad would see them running with their dad on the side of the road.”

Their older sister, Micaela, also was an all-state performer in track and field. In 2015 she was part of the 4×400 relay team that finished second in the state, just 2 seconds off the previous state record for the event. And she made the Northwest All-Conference Team in swimming.

According to the NHSCA website, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.6 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and be a state tournament place-winner or be selected as all-state athlete at least once during their high school career to receive Academic All-American Honors.

Jackson placed fourth in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 170-pound state wrestling championship as a sophomore and second in the 195 class as a senior. He was set for a big performance in the 2019 state tournament as a junior, but was sidelined due to an injury in the regional round. He finished the 2020 season with a record of 42-5 and a career record of 103-19.

“Some guys will come through and are really good at sport, but aren’t great in academics,” Atkins said. “If that’s the case, colleges may not want to take chance on them. That’s just the reality of life. That’s why we try to stress the importance of both to the kids. Sometimes they listen and sometimes, unfortunately, they learn the hard way.”

Jackson had a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 4.3 weighted GPA. He graduated No. 10 in his class.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have good wrestlers that are successful in the classroom, but to do to what he did is incredible,” Atkins said. “I’m proud of him. He definitely deserves it, and it’s a great honor.”

Atkins said he hopes to see more of his student-athletes achieve this honor in years to come now that Austin and Jackson broke the door down.

Austin recently completed his first year at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Jackson is set to attend Winston-Salem State University on a football scholarship.

“It’s good to see guys have athletic success, but it makes me even happier to see these guys get college degrees,” Atkins said. “Both Austin and Jackson should be successful in whatever they do.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith