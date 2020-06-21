Surry County Most Wanted

June 21, 2020 John Peters II Uncategorized 0
Staff Report

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jimmy Tyler Hutchens, 28, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony sex-offense parental role, two counts felony indecent liberties with a minor and two counts felony attempted second degree sexual offense;

• Elijah Blaise Calloway, 20, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony intimidate witness, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of firearms, felony alter firearm serial number, carry concealed weapon, cruelty to animals, assault on female, assault inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and injury to property;

• John Randolph Wolfe, 68, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of driving while impaired, two counts driving while license revoked and resisting officer;

• Robert Lee Myers J., 40, a black male wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Myers was convicted in 2005 of felony speeding to elude arrest, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, driving without a license and a motor vehicle citation. He was credited for time served and given a suspended sentence and probation.

According to Cleveland County’s court docket, Myers has a June 30 court date there for being charged with felony violating probation by being outside his home county.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timmy Wayne Galyean, 38, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Sammy Lee Gwyn, 38, a black male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Robert Michael Campbell, 38, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Hayden Brooke Ayers, 25, a white female wanted on charges of felony trafficking in meth, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.