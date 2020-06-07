Surry County Most Wanted

Snow Childress Sawyers Butcher Cox

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Timothy Odell Snow, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; he was arrested Nov. 27 on a probation violation order for Yadkin County and spent from Feb. 12 to May 12 in prison; then he was convicted May 26 on the two current charges in Surry County and initially was given a suspended sentence;

• Shanda Kay Robinson, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Christopher David Cook, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female and second degree trespass;

• William Zackery Epperson, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia from a Jan. 27 conviction.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Richard Travis Butcher, 39, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods;

• Jacob Anthony Childress, 29, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Roman Joshua Cox, 33, a white male wanted on a charge of felony larceny;

• Joey Michael Sawyers, 38, a white male wanted on a charge of felony larceny.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.