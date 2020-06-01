County to start virtual magnet school

Waters

DOBSON – Surry County Schools will be creating a new school, of sorts.

The school system recently announced the creation of the Surry Virtual Academy Magnet School, which is an expansion of the Surry Virtual Academy program.

School officials said the move will allow expanded program choices, flexible education opportunities, and will allow for decreasing “the focus on time for learning and focus on mastery/competency-based learning.”

The expansion of virtual class offerings allows the school system to create what it is calling a magnet school of choice, Surry Virtual Academy, for students in third through 12th grades.

“Our model will be fully customizable as a virtual or blended model for students who want flexible virtual options but who also want to take advantage of great learning opportunities afforded to students on our school campuses,” the school system said.

The plan likewise will allow local homeschool students to more easily participate in Surry County offerings, as well as helping students “who learn best working independently in an online environment; or high school students who want flexibility in order to fully develop a schedule conducive to taking college courses, completing required high school courses, and/or working simultaneously.”

“We have been researching and planning for the next magnet school in Surry County Schools over time,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. “We believe this choice option will continue to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s next-generation students. Surry County Schools is not a one-size-fits-all school system. We are constantly evolving and adapting to meet the individual needs of students. We are excited to build on the strength of the Surry Virtual Academy while also customizing options to meet the needs of students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.”

Kristin Blake, who has been serving as principal at Shoals Elementary for two years, has been named principal of the Virtual Academy Magnet School.

Blake obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and History from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2002. She received a Master of School Administration and completed a certificate in Curriculum and Instruction from the UNC Pembroke in 2006. She came to Surry County Schools in 2013 with 11 years of experience in education. Prior to serving as principal of Shoals Elementary, she served as a kindergarten teacher and assistant principal at Franklin Elementary and Dobson Elementary.

“Meeting the unique learning needs of all students has always been the focus of my leadership. I am honored and excited to collaborate with district leaders to expand the Surry Virtual Academy where relationships are important and learning is innovative,” Blake said. “Surry Virtual Academy Magnet School will allow our students to choose the most effective instructional method for their individual academic growth, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Kelly Waters, most recently the assistant principal of J. Sam Gentry Middle School, was named the new principal of Shoals. Waters obtained an Associate of Arts from Surry Community College in 2000. She transferred to Lees McRae College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 2002. She received a Master of Arts in Educational Media with a concentration in Instructional Technology from Appalachian State University in 2008 and completed a graduate certificate in School Leadership from Appalachian State University in 2014.

Waters came to Surry County Schools as an assistant principal in 2016 with 14 years of experience in education. Prior to her most recent role at Gentry Middle, Waters served as a kindergarten, fourth and fifth grade teacher. She also served as an instructional technology facilitator.

“I am excited to join the team at Shoals Elementary School. Shoals is a school with a staff dedicated to student excellence and strong community involvement. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with all stakeholders to see its continued success,” Waters said.