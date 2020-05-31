Reader: Not all COVID deaths are the same

To the Editor,

There are elderly people, often in nursing homes, whose lives hang by a thread. Their underlying disease is so severe that they survive only by medication and rigorous nursing; they will not outlast any infectious challenge.

Should their deaths be attributed to the infection or the underlying disease? Isn’t it misleading to conclude simply that they died of Covid? Haven’t we been misled by some who benefit by overstating the deadliness of the virus?

Richard Merlo

Elkin