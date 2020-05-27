A coach’s dream

The News Submitted Photo Submitted Photo

A fearless leader with an infectious smile that would also run straight over you on Friday nights if it meant protecting his family – this is how Nic Rodriguez will be remembered by his former coaches.

Rodriguez’s sudden passing last week stunned the Greyhound community. The 2018 North Surry grad made a positive impact on friends, teachers, teammates and opponents alike in his 20 years of life. He died last week during a rainstorm, when a falling tree crashed into his bedroom.

“He embodied what we wanted a North Surry football player to look like,” said Danny Lyons, who served as North Surry’s head football coach from 2012-2018. “From his effort, his attitude, his toughness, the way he carried himself and the way he affected others. It was kind of a magical time to see it all come together as a coach because you had players leading more than the coaches did…and that makes our job really easy.”

North Surry defensive coordinator Jordon Tucker said it best more than two years ago at Rodriguez’s college signing: “Nic’s one of those kids that we never had a doubt that he was going to live, eat, sleep, and breathe football.”

Tucker met Rodriguez long before he graced the halls of North Surry High. He was one of only two campers to show up to a football camp run by Tucker, Lyons and other North coaches. Lyons later encountered Nic at a meeting for eighth-grade football players interested in playing at the high school level. Lyons said this class of athletes wasn’t highly touted and really didn’t win a whole lot in little league.

Tucker said Rodriguez wasn’t the biggest, fastest or strongest kid when he joined the JV squad. Even so, he still managed to stand out.

“The first thing I knew about Nic was that his work ethic was really good and that he was extremely coachable,” Tucker said. “I thought to myself that this kid may never be a big-time football player, but we’ve already got a good relationship, he listens to everything I say and he studies the game of football. As far as guard reads and how to read offenses, he was in a place I hadn’t seen a lot of kids.”

Nic’s work ethic, combined with a growth spurt, turned him into a game-changing player on North Surry’s defense.

“He is an old school football player,” said Patrick Taylor, North Surry’s current head football coach. “Many opposing coaches told us that he hit like a bag of sand or concrete. You tried to block him or run over him and he was like a piece of steel. He didn’t give and you didn’t win.”

Taylor served as the offensive coordinator before accepting the position of head coach in the spring of 2019. He felt Rodriguez’s impact even though he was on the other side of the ball.

“If we had a turnover, his attitude was, ‘let’s go get it back for the offense,’” Taylor said. “He just had an infectious smile and an infectious personality. People wanted to be around him, people wanted to follow him and over time he became a leader.”

Fast-forward to the summer of 2017 and this group of boys had grown into men. In Lyons’ words, Nic, “took what God gave him and made himself into a fantastic football player.”

Nic became a starter on the varsity squad his junior year and immediately became a difference-maker. He racked up 69 solo tackles and a team-high 39 assisted tackles. His 108 total tackles were second on the team and just one behind the leader.

For Rodriguez’s senior season in 2017, Lyons recalls that they were picked to finish third or fourth in the conference that year despite having 22 seniors.

But Nic knew something different was in the Hounds’ future.

“They had made their mind up as a group that they were going to change things,” Lyons said. “I just remember Nic came up to me in either late spring or early summer and said, ‘Coach, we’re gonna be pretty good this year,’ and that’s just the way he said it too. As a coach, you’re skeptical about everything, but I looked back at him and said, ‘you know what? Dang it we are. Let’s do this.’ That was kind of everybody’s attitude in that whole group.”

“He knew we were going to do it and that’s what’s special about it. I think maybe he knew it maybe before even I did. That’s just the kind of attitude he had.”

Tucker specifically recalls talking with Rodriguez before the season to talk about his role on defense and as a captain.

“Nobody was really talking about us going into ‘17,” Tucker said. “I just remember sitting down with Nic Rod and telling him, ‘Nic if you apply yourself, the way you know the game of football, you’re going to be special and this group is going to be special.’ We had to explain to him that his decisions affect everybody and he needs to be a leader because he’s going to be seen. To be a leader you have to lead by example.”

He continued: “I felt in a way I was like a dad figure from his freshman year to junior year, but when that summer happened…he really felt like he was mine. He was in my hip pocket. Everything that we wanted to do defensively he knew it. I’ll be completely honest with you and say that, as a coach, that 2017 team was easy.”

Taylor called Rodriguez the, “glue that made it all work,” on a talented 2017 team. He became a leader for the team both on and off the field. He loved to joke around and listen to Lil Uzi Vert before games, flashing what Tucker called, “that smile that everyone talks about,” but he was all business once he stepped on the field.

“He wanted to win, he wanted to prove a point and he wanted to leave a legacy and that’s what he built,” Tucker said. “When he got upset with you, you knew it, but at the same time you knew he was never going to ask you to do something he wouldn’t do himself.”

North Surry’s season was one for the history books. The coaches reminisced over wins against East Surry and Carver as some of that team’s defining moments. Both games saw Nic and the defense come up with big stops at crucial times.

Rodriguez came out and performed every night despite his physical condition. He played most of his senior season with two bad ankles that had to be taped so much they wouldn’t move.

“We can’t ask that of players – he just did it. He did it because he knew that was life. That you had to keep going no matter what,” Taylor said.

He still managed to thrive despite his injuries. Nic finished the year with 114 total tackles, just six behind the conference leader and his teammate Avery Simmons. He made the All-Conference team and was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.

North Surry’s goal of winning a conference championship came down to the final game of the year against West Stokes. Both sides were 5-1 in conference and vying for a top playoff spot.

North Surry ended up winning the senior night squabble 17-7 to win the school’s first conference championship in 17 years. Rodriguez had 11 tackles in the 17-7 win that Lyons called, “a defensive showdown.”

“The memory from that season with Nic is that when we won that game for the first conference championship in 17 years,” Lyons said. “I remember him coming to me, that big smile on his face, and tears dripping from his eyes and tears dripping from my eyes and us hugging for a good while.”

In 12 games that season, only three teams put more than 15 points on the board against North Surry. The first was East Surry and North won that game 24-20. The next was Mount Airy, a team that went on to compete for the 1AA State Championship. The final team was Patton in the 2AA State Playoffs. The Greyhounds’ 163 points allowed were the fewest in school history since 1999.

“That group right there, that was my first year as defensive coordinator,” Tucker said. “Then we go off and have arguably one of the best years in North Surry history as a defense with a bunch of guys that nobody really talked about…and he was the leader. I’ve told him, but I hope that he knows how much I appreciate everything he did for me as much as I did for him. He made me who I am as a coach.”

Nic’s impact on North Surry is still being felt today. Lyons referred to the 2017 season as a turning point for Greyhound football for both his last season as head coach and Taylor’s first. By leading by example, Rodriguez inspired his underclassman teammates to continue that tradition.

“Nothing was too big for him,” Taylor said. “He served so many people in so many different ways – taking kids home and those types of things that you want in a player. It’s what you want your team to look like. He enjoyed his success but more so he enjoyed the success of the people around him. He is what being a North Surry Greyhound is all about. He is what every football coach wants a team full of.”

Lyons added to Taylor’s praise, saying: “He was just always a joy to be around. He never questioned why you were doing something as a coach. He would run through a wall if it meant winning a game. He did it that way in the weight room, he did it that way on the field, was a pretty good student and talented enough to get signed by Catawba.”

Each of the coaches said they were better off having known Nic Rodriguez. They all were looking forward to the great things he would accomplish as an adult.

Lyons, Tucker and Taylor each expressed their love for Rodriguez, as did dozens on social media over the weekend. As players and coaches remember Nic Rodriguez, they can look to an exert from him from his 2018 signing with Catawba to know just how important they were to him:

“When reminiscing of his time as a Greyhound, Rodriguez spoke more about his time playing with his teammates rather than his individual accomplishments.

‘It was great being out there with all my family members and playing ball, just having fun,’ Rodriguez said.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith