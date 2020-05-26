North Surry immortalizes No. 5 Jersey to honor Rodriguez

North Surry football coach Patrick Taylor is making sure future generations of Greyhound football players are well aware of the influence and dedication of Nic Rodriguez.

Nicholas “Nic” Manuel Rodriguez is the son of Rodrigo Rodriguez and Nicole Motley and the step-son of Robert Motley. Nic passed away at the age of 20 on Thursday, May 21 when a tree fell onto his home during a rainstorm. Ever since then, the Greyhound community has come together to honor the life of the 2018 graduate.

“Nic was my best friend,” said fellow 2018 North Surry graduate Elijah Odum. “Honestly, he was like a brother. There is no way I can say everything that needs to be said. I will miss him for the rest of my life. He was the guy who always said, ‘I love you.’ Whatever was going on, he made sure to let me know. He let us know that we mattered and he wasn’t afraid to show or say it.”

“He was living a productive life as a 20-year-old man,” added former North Surry head coach Danny Lyons. “Just to see him gone now is one of the hardest things that a coach, a friend…any of us will ever have to deal with. Sometimes things happen, but the way it happened it’s just hard to put into words.”

Taylor said in a social media post that Nic was given the nickname, “Big Dog,” by defensive coordinator Jordon Tucker as he embodied true Greyhound grit in his approach to both life and athletics.

“Nic was present at school, completed his studies, served the people around him, and played with an unprecedented commitment on the field,” Taylor said. “His commitment to his teammates, school, and community is a clear reflection in what it means to be a Greyhound.”

Taylor said that he and the coaching staff wanted to find a way to preserve Nic’s legacy for future generations. On Thursday, Taylor announced that Nic’s No. 5 jersey will forever be a symbol of dedication, hard work and family.

Taylor’s post reads:

“To honor him the #5 will be awarded each week to a player that reaches these goals, and reflects this effort, attitude, and toughness. The player will also be an honorary captain and walk out for the coin toss each week. It will be the highest honor a Greyhound football player can receive throughout the year, and Nic’s legacy will live on for generations to come. As future generations of Greyhounds come to a game, they can tell their kids about THE #5, and what it means. His coaches, friends, and teammates can continue to tell the story, and we feel that this will allow his memory to be reflected and remembered at every football game played, and his story will be repeated forever. In addition to the jersey, a memorial will be placed in the locker room in his memory to allow the future generations to know what this special award means, and for future generations of North Surry Greyhound Football players to reach and achieve. #gonetoosoon #willneverbeforgotten”

