Jonathan Michael “Bubba” Negley, 25, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), the family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
