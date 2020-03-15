In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Walter Wright Triplette to Clyde Robert Ferguson and Karen Beth Ferguson; tract Elkin. $0

– Ahmen Elsharkawy to Anthony F. Mattiolo and Amanda S. Mattiolo; tracts South Westfield. $290

– Susan Malaika Rooney and Martha G. Smith to Blaine M. Montgomery; 2.703 acre tract 3 Tanner Cove subdivision PB 14 143 Eldora. $140

– William Austin Beshears and Taylor Alexandria Beshears to Victoria P. Lent; portion of lot 10 and lot 11 block B Greenwoods subdivision Elkin. $327

– William K. Ausborn and Jessica H. Ausborn to Lisa Urmston Perry; lots 38-41 L P Wrenn Property section A PB 3 62 Mount Airy. $ 348

– Timothy R. Martin and Brenda B. Martin to Kenneth Dean Badgett and April G. Badgett; lots 20 23 and 24 section 1 Forest Knoll Development PB 6 168 and 168A Stewarts Creek. $321

– Eddie Johnson, Grady Edward Johnson, and Carol S. Johnson to Amelia Farms LLC; 47.109 acre PB 37 72 Mount Airy. $470

– Joshua Watson and Mayghan Watson to Keith Cain; tract one 4 acre and tract two, $360