In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Jack Russell Morton Jr. and Anna Bennington Morton to the Spann family trust, James J. Spann and Patricia B. Spann; 0.226 acre Mount Airy. $310

– Robert Kent Slate and Myra Garrett Slate to Donna Slate Hiatt; lot 9 section 1 Holly View Forest PB 6 90 Mount Airy. $0

– Tig Hegler and Carolyn W. Hegler to Jeffrey A. Tennant and Mary C. Tennant; 1.04 acre Stewarts Creek. $29

– Alvin Wilson Hardy and Brenda Sue Spicer to Karla Ann Hardy Bruce; 3 tracts Marsh. $0

– Kenny Carlton Johnson and Janice Holloway Johnson to Anthony Shane Davis and Courtney Keene Davis; 15.559 acre lot 7 PB 28 180 South Westfield. $88

– Tan T. Tran and Duy T. Le to Hung P. Phan and Hang T. Le; lot 24 Fairview Heights property PB 1 215 Mount Airy. $60

– June A. Martin to Victor Hugo Ruiz and Maritza Berrum; tract Stewarts Creek. $268

– Chelsea Finney Fish to Derrick Anthony Cordova; 2.529 acre Elkin. $410