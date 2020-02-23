Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Steven Thomas Crumpler, 29, of Surry County to Verna Lenis Terry, 39, of Surry County.

– Gary Lynn White Jr., 36, of Surry County to Kimberly Dominique Dodson, 26, of Surry County.

– Sergio Hernandez Garzon, 36, of Surry County to Catalina Campechani Villalva, 33, of Surry County.

– Ben Junior Goble II, 24, of Surry County to Kayla Elizabeth Slate, 29, of Patrick County, Virginia.

– Christopher Evan Crouse, 30, of Surry County to Bridget Leigh Tilley, 26, of Surry County.

– Patrick Ryan McKenzie, 29, of Wilkes County to Melinda Dawn Settlemyer, 30, of Wilkes County.

– Damon Ronald Broussard, 30 of Surry County to Devin Shontera Moore, 29, of Surry County.