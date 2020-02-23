DOBSON — After a complete recount of last week’s primary ballots, Surry County found exactly one more paper than what it expected to find.

In the March 3 primary, Surry County voters cast 12,393 ballots, and the county Board of Elections believed there to be 12,382 ballots, with another 10 to be counted in a supplemental meeting, to make 12,392.

Last Thursday, two days after the primary, Michella Huff, director of the Surry County Board of Elections, announced that there would be a discretionary recount because of a temporary problem with five of the ballot tabulator machines purchased by the county in the past year.

Huff explained at the time that there were seven different ballot styles people could use in the primary, based on the contested races available in each area of the county, as well as political party affiliation. There were three separate Republican ballots for various primaries around the county, and one each for the Democratic, Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties.

The outside vendor who manufactured the devices had a coding issue where five of the electronic tabulators would not read one of the ballots.

Huff said voting was never interrupted. The ballots that the tabulators couldn’t read were stored in secure emergency bins on site while new, properly functioning tabulators were delivered to the locations around midday.

Those ballots were not removed from the secure bins until Tuesday night. After the polls closed, she said a bipartisan team of precinct officials fed the hand-marked ballots through the new tabulators to come up with the final results.

Still, because of the issue, the State Board of Elections called for recall, which covered the entire county, not just the districts that had machine malfunctions.

During the recount, officials found 10 ballots that could not be tabulated by machine because of an issue.

Asked what kind of issue, Huff said these could vary. Perhaps the side or bottom of the ballot had a tear so that it couldn’t feed into the machine properly. Or, some folks filled out the form wrong such as circling their choice instead of filling in the oval.

In these cases, the ballots were collected at the polling locations, taken to the Board of Elections office and a team made up of both Republicans and Democrats would make sure the person’s choices were transferred over to a new ballot.

Technically those 10 duplicate ballots weren’t listed in the 12,382 count listed by the county, Huff explained, but that was because the 10 duplicate ballots would have been counted at the supplemental absentee meeting (which is scheduled for today at 5 p.m.).

“One voted ballot at the Dobson OneStop location was not reflected in election night totals that was tallied,” said Huff.

“Election day totals, Absentee by Mail and OneStop early voting ballots were all part of the discretionary recount,” she noted.

Not only did the state do a recount to check the total number of ballots, but it randomly selected two districts for a human inspection. These were Siloam and Eldora.

In these sample audits, someone individually checks the answers on the ballots to make sure that the results for the presidential primary races match what the machine tabulates. The two districts matched up perfectly in the audits.

“All results are unofficial until the complete of canvass which is at 11 a.m. on Friday,” said Huff.

Still, that is not expected to change the vote counts enough to matter to the results, which had enough space between candidates to handle a few corrections if necessary.

The March 3 primary results were:

• Incumbent Larry Johnson won the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy District seat on the Surry County Board of Commissioners. As he is unopposed on the Democrat side, this was the de facto election for the seat.

• Todd Harris earned the Republican nomination for Surry County Register of Deeds. He will take on Democrat Lloyd Terry.

• Dale Badgett won the GOP nomination to the District 1 (greater Mount Airy area) seat on the Surry County Board of Education. Like Johnson, there is no Democrat challenger, so this essentially was the election.

• Jamey Reeves Brant won the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy City Board of Education District B seat. She is unopposed on the Democrat side.

• Thomas Horton won the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy Board of Education District C seat. He is unopposed by the Democrats.

One race that will be contested and didn’t have a primary is for the Mount Airy Board of Education.

Phil Thacker is running for re-election to the Mount Airy District A (Mount Airy 1) seat as a Democrat. He will face Randy Floyd this fall.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com