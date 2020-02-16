In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Nancy Watson to Keiton Ellis Cassell; 0.92/100 acre Mount Airy. $164

– Joe Harold Cochran and Melissa Gail Cochran to Jonathan Marc Whichard II and Kayla Elizabeth Whichard; lot 3 T R Kirkman land portion of Pinehurst block B PB 4 59 and 1 96 Mount Airy. $233

– Molly Thompson Mathis to William B. Mathis; 0.69 acre Bryan. $0

– Ricky M. Marion and Marcy C. Marion to Investmore LLC; tract two PB 16 64 Mount Airy. $226

– Marc Aaron Pumerantz to Levi Morgan Hill; unit B3 Country Club condominiums PB 1 17-19 Mount Airy. $165

– William B. Mathis to Brenda Hawks. 0.69 acre Elkin. $0

– Amanda K. Bledsoe Jackson and Larry R. Jackson Jr. to Ronnie Todd Bledsoe; 0.90 acre tract 2 Eldora. $0

– Pamalee Plaza LLC to 1996 Rockford Street Mount Airy LLC; tract 3 PB 32 20 and 33 122 & tract 7-B PB 34 158. $5,350

– Larry W. Childress and Barbara Lee Childress to Crystal Michelle Childress; lot 24 and portion of lot 25 Stewarts Creek. $0

– Tyler Lee Simpson and Laken Hall Simpson to Joshua T. Hampton and Hannah Smith; 2.48 acre PB 23 168 Eldora. $478

– Willard C. Morrey and Jayne Blessing Riley to Joshua Alan Pardue and Mary Abigail Pardue; tract 1 and tract 2 0.071 acre Elkin. $464