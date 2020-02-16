The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Franklin Dewayne Snow Jr., 30, of Surry County to Kellie Denise Bondurant, 23, of Surry County.

– Anthony Fitzgerald Taylor, 55, of Stokes County to Stephanie Fanchon Welch, 49, of Surry County.

– Jerry Ernest Wall, 60, of Surry County to Kimberly Lynn Middleton, 51, of Surry County.

– Timothy Michael Poling, 46, of Surry County to Cesia Antonieta De La Cruz Lopez, 36, of Surry County.

– Francisco Vargas Molina, 45, of Surry County to Marth Castillo Cruz, 47, of Surry County.

– Matthew Jon Slawter, 37, of Surry County to Renata Rosa Vazquez, 38, of Guilford County.

– Michael Deal Hill, 58, of Surry County to Tammy Lea Upchurch, 60, of Surry County.

– Brandon Gray Myers, 33, of Surry County to Shea Summerlin Sawyers, 33, of Surry County.

– Matthew Donald Coe, 38, of Surry County to Jacqualynne Sue Hall, 20, of Surry County.

– Jonathan Silva Romo, 28, of Surry County to Kaitlin Ann Adams, 25, of Botetourt County, Virginia.

– Robert Martin Cook, 24, of Surry County to Stephanie Maria Boone, 22, of Surry County.

– Elizabeth Nichole Adams, 29, of Surry County to Samantha Renae Richards, 25, of Surry County.

– Stephen Joel Jones, 31, of Yadkin County to Andrea Susan Osborne, 30, of Surry County.

– Caleb Isaac Snow, 18, of Surry County to Brittany Amber Barker, 23, of Surry County.