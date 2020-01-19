In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Robert B. Taylor and Bonnie P. Taylor to Chadwick S. Barnard and Amanda Jones Barnard; lot 36 town of Mount Airy PB 6 106 Mount Airy; $29

– Haymore Properties, LLC to Tim Bowman and Sandy Bowman; tract Dobson. $190

– Taylor B. Coalson and Sommer Coalson to MERS; 2 tracts Alta Vista subdivision PB 4 190. $274,725

– Jamie P. Tilley to Stanrick B. Darnell; 0.348 acre PB 37 23 $48

– Nancy T. Johnson to Emily Venable; lot 4 White Plains acres PB 6 80 Mount Airy. $220

– Billy J. Nelson and Kimberly S. Nelson to Jordan C. Durham and Megan M. Dunham; 0.660 acre Elkin. $370