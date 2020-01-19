The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Alejandro Sanato-Montero, 30, of Surry County to Erika Gutierrez Garcia, 28, of Surry County.

– Dustyn Zackary Barnes Moon, 29, of Yadkin County to Rebecca Ann Asbury Cockerham, 29, of Surry County.

– Gregory Lewis Ring, 69, of Surry County to Glenda Nell Carter, 71, of Surry County.

– Sheldon Owen Holder, 44, of Forsyth County to Lori Lynn Hopper, 51, of Surry County.

– Alexander Irwin Hutchins, 23, Surry County to Alison Nicole Chapman, 22, of Surry County.

– Andrew Mitchell Scott, 27, of Surry County to Tess Olivia Dockery, 23, of Surry County.

– John Thomas O’Connell, 71, of Surry County to Rebecca Lyn O’Connell, 63, of Surry County.

– Glenn Springthorpe, 34, of Surry County to Ashtin Nicole Johnson, 30, of Surry County.

– Todd Anthony Craaybeek, 33, of Surry County to Roshel Nicole Wilson, 28, of Surry County.

– Travis Lane Underwood, 37, of Surry County to Brittany Joyce Kemp, 36, of Surry County.