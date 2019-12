The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brandon Ray Wolfe, 28, of Surry County, to Susan Dawn Vawter, 26, of Surry County.

– Gabriel Nicodemus Leftwich, 25, of Surry County, to Kaitlyn Victoria Lewis, 25, of Surry County.

– Billy Ray Surrat, 45, of Surry County, to Kristina Paige Wood, 38, of Surry County.