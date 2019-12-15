The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Christopher Gray Teague, 31, of Forsyth County, to Emily Susanne Lowe, 22, of Surry County.

• Bradley Aaron Granger, 30, of Franklin County, Virginia, to Jenna Elizabeth Hendricks, 31, of Franklin County, Virginia.

• Ocer Wayne Martin, 27, of Surry County, to Kristen Nicole Fogleman, 30, of Surry County.

• James Odell Joyce, 38, of Stokes County, to Sarah Ashley Euson, 29, of Stokes County.

• Nelson Villot Martinez, 31, of Surry County, to Kayla Lynn Clark, 31, of Surry County.