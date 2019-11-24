Marriages

November 24, 2019 mtairynews Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Jonathan Charles Dollyhigh, 43, of Surry County to Pamela Darline Lambert, 53, of Surry County.

• Steven Lee Wilson Jr., 41, of Rockingham County, Virginia, to Kathryn Hope Morris, 32, of Rockingham County, Virginia.

•Jimmy Dale Rippey, 62, of Carroll County, Virginia to Ronda Denise Nunn. 58, of Patrick County, Virginia.

• Ronald Allan Clark, 60, of Surry County to Carrie Leigh Whitaker, 46, of Surry County.

• Damon Gregory Allen, 45, of Surry County to Leanna Jarrells Dameron, 49, of Surry County.

• Gabriel Enrique Cancel Ortiz, 29, of Surry County to Natasha Velez Lucena, 24, of Surry County.