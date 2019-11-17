The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• David Preston Snow, 26, of Surry County to Karie Astin McLamb, 25, of Surry County.

• Zachary Dwayne Stanley, 26, of Surry County to Samantha Michelle Phibbs, 26, of Forsyth County.

• Marvin Gray Fulk, 52, of Surry County to Darrelyn Sue Oakley, 67, of Surry County.

• Mitchell Tyler Monday, 28, of Surry County to Corrin Amelia Johnson, 27, of Surry County.

• Juan Miguel Perez, 19, of Surry County to Casey Renee Combs, 18, of Surry County.

• Billy Franklin Moore Jr., 51, of Surry County to Tina Roseann Hutchinson, 43, of Surry County.