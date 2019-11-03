Time to be counted

Tuesday, Mount Airy residents will have the opportunity to shape the future of the city, not only for the next four years, but in many ways far beyond that.

Anyone who has been paying attention, even in the least, knows Mount Airy is facing serious challenges. Most notable among them is the city budget, which for two years has fallen short of expenditures, forcing the commissioners to draw from the city’s end-of-year fund balance, sometimes referred to as the year-end surplus.

This is not sustainable. While the city did have a robust year-end surplus not long ago — one that nearly equaled a total year’s worth of operating revenue — that fund will be quickly depleted under the more recent financial practices the city leadership has engaged in.

There are other challenges: what to do with the former Spencer’s property amid stalled development efforts; the necessity for job creation and retention; serious capital expense obligations that must be addressed; the need for a planned, fair approach to funding outside agencies; restoring trust with city residents; and others. However, they almost all come back to the city’s finances.

For the first time in quite a few years, this election represents what will be a meaningful change in the make-up of the board. Three of the city’s five voting seats are up for bids, with not a single incumbent among the candidates.

Those candidates are:

North Ward: Frank Clawson and Tom Koch

South Ward: Gene Clark and Marie Wood

At-Large: Rob Livengood and Ron Niland, along with announced write-in candidates Dr. Bill Barham, and Gail Proffitt.

No matter which side a city resident might gravitate toward regarding issues such as Spencers, tax rates, and the like, this year’s election offers the biggest chance voters have had in years to choose in what direction the city will go.

We just hope city residents don’t squander this opportunity. Given turnout over the past few elections, that is a valid fear we hold.

Two years ago, when Mayor David Rowe and commissioners Steve Yokeley and Jon Cawley won re-election to their respective seats, voter turnout was just 19.77%.

Two years earlier in 2015, when Commissioners Dean Brown, Shirley Brinkley, and the late Jim Armbrister each won re-election, turnout wasn’t much better, at 22.93%.

Prior to that? The 2013 turnout was just 11.2%.

What this shows is that in any given election year, between eight out of ten and nine out of ten registered voters in Mount Airy don’t even bother to cast a ballot.

Quite a few times over recent years we’ve seen the Board of Commissioners make some head-scratching moves, or attempt to do things that clearly would be ruinous to Mount Airy taxpayers, often conducting business in private, with no respect for taxpayers nor regard for open meeting laws.

Yet when so few of the city’s registered voters bother to take just a few minutes to cast a ballot, we have to wonder if it really matters, if many in the city even care about what their elected representatives do.

We hope they do. Because it does matter. It matters more today than it has in many years.

We’re not going to endorse any of the candidates, or suggest who you should vote for, but we are going to say it is vital you participate, that you go to the polls, that you give the winning candidates a clear mandate that city residents are watching, are involved, and expect those elected Tuesday to steer the city with wisdom and transparency.