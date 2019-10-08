Nearly 200 craft vendors displaying their wares

Nearly 200 craft and display vendors will be on hand for this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival. Here is a list of vendors as provided by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates and puts on the festival.

Brandon Adams Soy Candles, Wax Melts, Bath & Body Products

Frankie Adams Crystal Necklaces and Bracelets

Gerald Adams Handpainted Wine Bottles with Mini Lights

Allegacy Debbie McCliment Sponsor

Gail Allison Edible Birdhouses

JoAnn Andrews, Fall and Christmas Décor

Donna Anthony, Handmade Soaps, Lotions, etc.

Cheryll & Jeff Arnold, Personalized Appalachian Artwork

Daniel Avila Display Thermal Windows & Vinyl Siding

Charlene Bailey Flags

Bethany Banks, Goat Milk Soaps, Natural Lip Balm, etc.

Jason Becker Upscale Hanging Chairs, Tables

Vickie Belcher, Button Bracelets, Interchangeable Jewelry

Jacqueline Berry, Wax Hands. Molds of Hands that can be colored

Lori Bertsch, All types of Metal Art, Flags, Eagles, Ornaments

LaRaine Blitch, Handmade Doll Dresses Made For American Girl

Kathy Bolen, Appliqued Kitchen Items

Christina Bowles, Reflective Yard Signs

John Brady, Small Wood Crafts

Donna Branon, Custom Made Wreaths, Arrangements

Jan Brendle, Mountain Laurel & Hair Cowhide Furniture

Dylan Britt, Handmade Leather Products

Tim Britt, Turned Wood, Acrylic and Antler Items

Karen Brown, Scrollcut home décor, pitures plaque, tablesitters

Scott Burford, Hawaian Lei Flower Plant

Jesseca Cagle, Miss Match Boutique

Brittany Cambell, Metal Art Home Décor. Metal Scriptures, Metal words

Roy Canapp, Security Awareness, Equipment & Safety Tips

Wendy & Megan Carriker, Appliqued Flags, Embroidered Aprons, Etc./ Dog Items

Pamela Carroll and Michele Neal, Hairbows, Headbands, Pillowcase Dresses

Genna Carter, Recycled Bracelets, Skirts, Gloves, and Scarves

Cheryl Carter, Snowmen, Santa’s, Ornaments, Etc.

Wendy Carter, Therapeutic Hot/Cold Cherry Pit Packs, Soaps, Oils

Tony Casper, Tub/shower Display

Chamber of Commerce Festival T-Shirts

Tommy & Sandra Cheek, Stained Glass, Sewing, Crochet Scarfs

Pam Chesney, Doll Clothing, Dog Clothing and Costumes

Gary Christian, All Natural Pain Relief Spray

Julian Clemenger, Lathe turned Wooden Bowls

Jon Colburn, Pottery, Coffee Mugs, Pitchers, Spoon Rests

Jim & Kathy Coleman, Hair Clips with Jewels and Beads

Rita Conner, Recruting Truck Driver Positions WLA

Brooke Sloan, Cook’s Inc., In House Designed and Branded Hats and Shirts

Thad Cox, Mayberry Prints, Local Scenes, Hand thrown Pottery

David Crews, Dry Spice Mix-Snack and Dessert Dips

Charles Crosby, Lathe Turned Items Razors, Brushes, Pens

Becky Crotts, Snowmen, Angels, Sleds, Ex.

Sandra Culler, Floral Arrangements

Shari Cummings, Potted Flowers, Herbs and Perennials

Paul, Dalton, Gravity Ball

Brenda Davis, Book Author,

Allen Davis, Garage Doors Sales & Service

Constanza Diaz, Handmade Crocheted Winter Accessories

Sarah Dodson, Wooden Toys, Sewn Household Items

Kerry Dortch, Hand Puppets with Clothes and Accessories

Kathy Dowell, Snap Happy Jewelry , Sweat Shirts, Etc.

Eagle Storage Joanna Storage Rental, Portable Storage

Michele Eigler, Hand Painted Glass Flowers

Jessy Epley, Custom Homebuilder providing information

Doris Eskridge, Vintage Windows, Decorated with Crystal

Ruth Evans, Hair bows, Halos, Wands & Children’s Personalized Jewelry

Tony Farrar, Handcrafted Functional Stoneware with Reduction Glazing

Kim & Keith Finger, Homemade Organic Food Products

Cheryl Foiles, Metalsmith creating Sterling, Copper and Enamel Jewelry

Debbie & Stanley Foley, Repurposed Wood Items, Home Décor, Wood Cabinets

Magda Fox, Comforable fit and adjustable headbands with semi precious lamp work beads

Michael Fox. Dulcijo-Fiddles-Spoons-Music

Heidi Fritts, Pain Relieving Magnetic Hematite Jewelry

Henry Frye, Fireplace Mantles

Michael Gecewicz, 20 different types of Honey, Handmade Soaps, Bath Bombs

Allen Gibbs, Work with Gymstones, Cut and Polish

Morgan Greenhaw, Outdoor Ceramic Designs

Annette Guinn, Glass Bottle Wind Chimes, Tiki Torches, Glass Lamps

Andy and Shelia Hamilton, Trecycled Metal and Recycled License Plate Signs

Traci Hammerle, Giveaways

Colleen Hammick, Fused Glass Art and Functional Art Spoon Rests etc.

Maureen Harding, Quilts, Bibs, Small Journal Totes with Pen

Karen Hardy, Community Outreach and Employment Marketing

Carla Harper, NC Writer and Poetry

Michael Hatley, Handmade Pens, Bottle Stoppers, Chess Boards, etc.

Mike Herring, Wood Planters, Picture Fames, Signs, Flower Arrangements

Erin Hiatt, LulaRoe

Errol Hill, Old PO Box Doors made into Banks, Spoon Jewelry

Susan Hontz, Air Plants, Etc.

Jennifer Hoots, Demonstrate Rainbow Cleaning Systems

Jessie and Jim Howard, Handcrafted Jewelry

Hailey Hulin, Embroidered Hooded Bath Towels, Faux Leather Bows

Preston and Doris Hunt, Comfort Cuddler’s

Hannah Hutchinson, Handmade, Crocheted Toys, Stuffies, Hats, Headbands

Kasey Jackson Handmade Candles that also double as moisturizer.

Michael James, Pen & Ink Drawings of Area Colleges

Kaye Johns, Children’s & Teens Jewelry

Terri Johnson, Bibs, Micrwave Bowls, Collars

Megan Johnson, Farmhouse Signs, Décor, Door Hangers, Ornaments

Kathleen Johnston, Quilted & Embroidered Items

J’s HVAC Jamie Vaughn Residential & Commercial HVAC installation, service

Erin Kassen, Handcrafted Children’s Clothes & Accessories

Michelle Kelly, Hand sculpted aluminum wire jewelry suncatchers, air plants

Barbara Kesler, Gourmet Cheesecake, Cheeseball Mixes, etc.

Barbara King, Hand painted Yard Décor, etc.

David King, Food Enhancers, Hot Sauces, Jellies, Etc.

Jordan Kiser, Hand painted Wooden Signs

Ashly Lancaster, Education on Stroke Awareness & Breast Cancer

Ashly Lancaster, Northern Pediatric

Mark Lane, Lathe made Ice Cream Scoops, Pens, Pencils, Ex..

Dan Lary, Interactive Candle Making (Candle Art)

Sylvia Lawson, Wheel Thrown Pottery

Joey Lee, Watercolor Paintings of People’s Names

Trey Leonard, Golf Carts

Lessis Soufiene Olive Wood Kitchenware

Nancy Lineback, Etched Glassware, Painted Signs, Etc.

James Edward Majors, Homemade Pickles (5 Flavors)

Seth Mann, Original Designs, Hand Crafted wooden Pumpkins, Snowmen,

Rhonda Manning, Handcrafted Hammered Aluminum Jewelry w/ Sea Glass

Robert Martin, Wood Bird Houses License Plate

Shari and Maggie Mayes, Hand Dye Clothing For The Whole Family

Sarah McClimans, Quickie Dips

Michael McDonald, Aunt Meredith’s Light Switch Covers

Vince and Jeanette McDowell, Sunglass Sales

Garrett Wallace, Wendy McNeill, Functional and Decorative Pottery

Joey Meachum, Hand crafted Buffalo leather belts and bracelets

Tammy Merritt, Purses and Accessories

Kevin Midkiff, Promotional Display

Brittany Mikeal, Information regarding Healthcare

Martha Miller, Purces, Necklace Jewlery, Blouses Vinatage

Kent Morgan, Hand cast Pewter Ornaments, Pins, Pendants, etc.

Maria Mosquera, Freshwater Pearls Semi Precious Stone Jewlery

Emily Motz, LeafFilter Promo Display

Stanley Moye, Metal Garden Art, Corn hole Boards & Bags, etc.

Mount Airy Rescue

Mount Airy EMS

Ashley Narramore, Handmade Dog and Cat Collars, Leashes

Anthony Nastasi, Frappe Mixes

John & Maranda Niemiec, Microwavable Heat Pads, Totes, Bean Bags, etc.

Tamara Olinger, Lead free Handcrafted Swarovski Jewelry

Maria Osorio, Luisa Face Painting

Cheryl Pardue, Body Butter, Body Scrubs

Meghan Parker, Wood Burned/Carved Home Decor

Donna Payne, Original Oil Paintings

Greg Pell, Watkins Products

Amanda Pennix, Fairy Hair Tinsel

Will Pfitzner, Custom Designed Laser-Cut Items

Nestor Pineda, Handcrafted Jewelry, Apparel from Repurposed Material

Judy Powell, Handmade Baskets, Wreaths & Barn Stars

Jarrell & Carolyn Price, All Natural Soap, Salves, Herbal Products, etc.

Pritchett Gary & Cathey Indoor and Outdoor Metal Art

Jie Quin, Leather Crafts, Notebook, shoulder bag

Aaron Ragan, Wooden engraved light switch covers, Inspirational Signs & Frames

John Ragan, Hand Crafted Functional Stoneware Pottery.

Sheryl Rimar, Handcrafted Fabric Items

Robertson Sam Photography Placed on Canvas, Wood Slats, and Metal Backing

Amanda Robinson, Clay Leaf Mask/Sculptors and Recycled Aluminum Jewlery

Misty Rogers, Dog & Cat Collars, Bandanas, Leashes, etc.

Michele Rohm, Recycled Glass Bottles and Slumping Melts

David Schmitzer, Portrait Drawings

Wayne Senn, Wooden Toys

Melanie Senter, Telecommunication Services Information

Ashley Sharp, Fine Silver, Soldered Sterling & Copper Jewelry

Denise Simpson, Ladies Boot Socks, Girls Tutu Dresses, Etc.

Robin Sink, Hand-Painted Garden Stones, Canvas Paintings, Chairs

Carol Smith, Handcrafterd Bracelets, and Christmas Ornaments

Heather Smith, Wooden Door Hangers, Farmhouse Signs

Smokin Harley Davidson Ray Perry Harley Davidson Display

David Spangler, Hand Carved Wooden Bowls, Cutting Boards, etc.

Dwayne Stanley, Beef Jerky

Chad Stewart, Painted Country Distressed Furniture and Lighted Accent Pieces

Claire Stewart, Christmas Tree (Vintage) Framed Art

Surry Shrine Club Harris Greene Non-profit Display

Michael Sutphin, Personalized Christmas Ornaments, etc.

Michael Tatum, Honey & Elderberry Syrup

Pat Thomas, Handmade Door and Wall Wreaths

Lauren Thompson, Windows, Doors, Siding, Gutters

Ashley Till, Personalized wood and metal. Established Name Signs Ex.

Title Sponsor Carolina Carports

Lynn Towe, Handcrafted Jewelry Copper, Stainless Steel, Sterling

Kimberly Truedson, Live Caricature Art

Wendy Tucker, Mary Kay

Bonnie Turner, Fantasy Novels, Fall Wreathes made from corn husks

Elisabeth Voltz, Vintage Inspired Jewelry

Angie Walker, Ribbon Art Sculpure, Etc.

S.A. Walker, Children’s Die Cast Toys, etc.

Dakota Wallace, Chainsaw Carved Bears, Eagles, Pumpkins

Daniel Westlake, Inline Skates

Nicole Whitener, Scentsy, Scented Wax

John Whitten. Handcrafted Wooden Sports Games

Dennis Williams, Custom Frames, Art

Traci Wood, Personalized Embroidery Purses, Lunch Boxes & Spa Wraps

Francis Ann Wood, Vintage Camper Photobooth

Joanie Worley, Pendants & Earrings made with Real Acorns

Lacy Young, The Hip Klip (Hands free Mini-Purse)

Shari Zinemeister, Abalone Metal, Rinestone Necklaces and Earrings

Colleen Hammock made this wine bottle holder using her fused glass technique. Many of her fused glass items will be on sale this week at The Autumn Leaves Festival.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_full-image.phpbottle-rocker.jpg Colleen Hammock made this wine bottle holder using her fused glass technique. Many of her fused glass items will be on sale this week at The Autumn Leaves Festival. Submitted photo

This segmented bowl, made from several different types of wood, was made by Michael Hattley, who will have a variety of items for sale at the Autumn Leaves Festival this week.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCF1064.jpg This segmented bowl, made from several different types of wood, was made by Michael Hattley, who will have a variety of items for sale at the Autumn Leaves Festival this week. Submitted photo

Jordan Kiser of Kiser Country in his workshop, putting the finishing touches on one of the signs he makes. Kiser Country is one of the vendors scheduled to be on hand this weekend at the Autumn Leaves Festival.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_KC-5.jpg Jordan Kiser of Kiser Country in his workshop, putting the finishing touches on one of the signs he makes. Kiser Country is one of the vendors scheduled to be on hand this weekend at the Autumn Leaves Festival. Submitted photo

Hand-made games are among the items shoppers may find at this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Festival-games-1.jpg Hand-made games are among the items shoppers may find at this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival. Submitted photo

Custom-made birdhouses will be available this week.