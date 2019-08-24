Public showing needed Monday

To the editor,

BATTLE STATIONS!!

This is a reminder for the upcoming city meeting this Monday at 10:00 downstairs in the backroom of city hall. This meeting is what the card with “lipstick on a pig” was about. Most of us got one of those cards in mail last week and it was newspaper headline both Thursday and Sunday.

The city spent all our money on other things and none was left for the big items like garbage trucks, heavy equipment, new roofs, HVAC’s etc. So this meeting is to talk about borrowing millions for those things. Commissioner Yokeley has been pushing this idea for 2 years and looks like he hopes to get it before election time. The card says his plan could amount to us borrowing $40 Million or more over next few years. You and I would have to pay that back. City boards in future would be stuck with this plan whether they like it or not.

WE THE PEOPLE can stop this but we got to act NOW. Come to the meeting. That’s all you have to do. Let them see lots of us are watching them. Having the meeting at 10:00 looks like they wanted to make it harder for working people to come. Having it in a basement back room looks even worse. That room is small, so if more people show up they’ll have to move it upstairs to the regular room.

Tom Snow

Mount Airy