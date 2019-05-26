Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Wyatt C. Barker 24, and Abby N. Turney 24, of Mount Airy, Issued May 21

• Kyle B. Moser 24, of Mount Airy and Amy G. Fillius 25, of Lowgap, Issued May 21

• Matthew T. Cassell 23, and Keira L. Branch 18, of Dobson, Issued May 21

• Daniel J. Sechrist 36, and Jessica L. Sechrist 30, of Dobson, Issued May 21

• Abbagail S. Hooker 24, and Brianna H. Griffin 20, of Boonville, Issued May 20

• Michael S. Collins 38, and Brooke A. Lucas 40, of Mount Airy, Issued May 17

• Jonathan D. Love 50, and Kayla N. Hawks 26, of Mount Airy, Issued May 17

• Jackson D. Simpson 25, and Elizabeth N. Isaacs, 26, of Mount Airy, Issued May 17