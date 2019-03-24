The following marriage license was issued in Surry County:

• Daryl A. Hawks, 33, of Elkin and Julia A. Winfrey, 30, of King, Issued March 21.

• Nicholas K. Mosley, 34, and Melina B. Johnson, 27, of Mount Airy, Issued March 20.

• Roger L. Frost, 78, of Galax and Mary A. Whitener, 79, of Mount Airy, Issued March 20.

• Gregory A. Jenkins, 28, and Claudia R. Edwards, 22, of Dobson, Issued March 20.

• Jeffrey R. Hayworth, 36, and Jaclynn R. Gilbert, 35, of Pilot Mountain, Issued March 19.

• Damien A. Nations, 28, and Lindsay B. Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem, Issued March 19.

• Michael R. Difiore, 27, of Middletown and Marie G. Goad, 27, of Dugspur, Issued March 18.

• Eliseo Avelar Sr., 65, and Elvira Santana Magdaleno, 46, of Elkin, Issued March 18.

• Luis M. Diaz, 31, and Stephanie Birriel, 22, of Dobson, Issued March 15.

• Andrew C. Taylor, 24, Kristen R. Wiles, 23, of Elkin, Issued March 15.