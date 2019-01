The following marriage licenses ware issued in Surry County:

• James R. Shupe, 54, of Mount Airy and Kelly L. Fox, 51, of Jonesville, issued Jan. 16

• Howard M. Chamblin, 75, and Sharon D. Brown, 76, of Mount Airy, issued Jan. 14

• Barrett K. Hinson, 33, and Amanda H. Hooker, 31, of Mount Airy, issued Jan. 11