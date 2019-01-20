In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• David R. Paletta Living Trust to Whitley and Andrew Paletta, tract 1 Lot No.7 PB 1 22 and tract 2 Lot 2 PB 1 134,

• $120 William Edwards to Gray Hutchens, tract, $250

• Randy and Kayla Lovill to Crystal Guthrie, 0.43 acre lot 9 PB 3 101 in Elkin, $186

• Robert ad Susan Mecum to Bottomley Properties of NC LLC, tract 1 9.139 acres and tract 2 39 acres in Stewarts Creek, $280

• Keith and Julie Seivers to William Norman, Lot 4 PB 25 196 in Mount Airy, $24

• Joseph and Melissa Stokes to John and Donna Cassil, 16.101 acres PB 35 164 in Elkin, $130

• Robert and Kelly Williamson to Robert and Patricia Driver, Franklin, $37

• Wanda Cook to Jeffery an Kathryn Hall, tract in Franklin, $179

• Antoinette Dunn to Wayne and Carol Denny, Unit No.15B Old Springs Condominiums BK 1 35-41 in Mount Airy, $270

• Sylvia Harold to BLW Properties LLC, 3.770 acres Lot 2 Minor Subdivision for H and W Trucking Co PB 35 170 in Mount Airy, $1,000

• Robert and Elizabeth Lovill to Bernabe Grande, Lot 6 Section 1 Ring Creek Subdivision PB 23 77 in Stewarts Creek, $46

• Robert and Mary Tague to Amber Dickerson, 0.176 acres in Elkin, $255

• Wood Living Trust to Mark and Deborah Petermann, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $520

• Faviola Benitez to Roger and Cynthia Hensley, 3 acres Bryan Township, $72

• Jason Jessup to Wayne and Tammy Mayes, tract in Mount Airy, $186

• Rixie Gordon to Gary and Jill Palmer, Lots 30-32 Section 2 Fairfield Forest PB 9 12 in Mount Airy, $444