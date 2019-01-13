In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Gail Dezern to Misty Shelton 1.511 acres PB 35 172 in Long Hill, $60

• Laura Timmerman to Tim and Anne Atkins, 4.22 acres in Elkin, $670

• Joesy and Jordan to Jane Sorrell, lot 50 Section 3 Cedar Gate Subdivision PB 17 9 in Stewarts Creek, $182

•Steven and Casey Haynes to Katelyn C. Company LLC, 0.857 acres in Mount Airy, $68

• Scott and Crystal Jenkins to Austin Cooke, 1.06 acres in Marsh, $140

• Timothy Wright to Marlene and Aaron Lopez, tract in Mount Airy, $272

• Midfirst Bank to Quatersawn Properties LLC, lots 14 and 15 Sunset Park Subdivision 8,712 square feet PB 1 76 in Elkin, $80

• Douglas D and Lydia Brendle Family LLC to Wyoming Investment Group LLC 3.588 acres PB 35 38 in Elkin, $2,400