The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• John R. Candelaria, 63, of Pinnacle, and Susan M. Cooper, 60, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Dec. 27

• Cesar E. Landeros Pineda, 21, and Jennifer Valdez, 18, of Elkin. Issued Dec. 27

• Christopher W. Munday, 31, of Hiddenite, and Tara L. Hackley, 29, of Mount Airy. Issued Dec.27

• Lewis B. Dalrymple, 26, of Gainesville, and Leya A. Wood, 27, of State Road. Issued Dec.27

• Kendall L. James II, 30, and Kaylea M. Dunn, 35, of Lerona. Issued Dec.21

• Justin F. Reeves 28, and Emily S. Jones, 22, of Mount Airy. Issued Dec. 21