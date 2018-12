The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Tony D. George 59, and Robin L. Dirusso 59, of Mount Airy, issued Dec.12

• Michael W. Broughman Jr. 39, and Jamie D. Goins 39, of Mount Airy, issued Dec.11

• Alfredo Flores Jimenez 33, and Erika K. Angel 30, of Mount Airy, issued Dec.7