In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Estate of Floyd Harding Wilson Brim to Whitney Crutchfield, Lots 1 and 2 Block E PB 3 109 Mount Airy Estate of Floyd Harding Wilson File No.18-E-197, $66

• Yevonne and Jason Hodges to Curtis and Ja-nice Taylor, 0.81 acres PB 20 96 in Stewarts Creek, $38

• Charles and Janet Hoover to Redoak Development LLC, Lots 160-163 Granite Hill PB 1 44 in Mount Airy, $123

• Timothy and April Croston to Jason and Alisha Leonard, Lot 116 Section 7 Woodbridge Subdivision PB 22 37 in Mount Airy, $288

• The Elizabeth K Vaughn Descendants Trust to James and Susan Shipley, 20.38 acres Tract Three PB 33 68 Crossingham Road in Mount Airy, $165

• William Hull III to Amanda and Richard Utt, Lot 82 Section 5 Woodbridge Subdivision PB 18113 in Mount Airy, $290

• Ingleside Development LLC to Adam and Katie Culler, two tracts in South Westfield, $70

• Bryon and Erica Kennedy to Julio and Melissa De La Cruz, Lots 16-18 A J Hayes Subdivision PB 7 46 in Elkin, $50

• Ava Stroupe to Barbara and Joseph Marion, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $232

• Sarah and Rockey Tickles to Matthew Goins, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $65

• Charlie and Janet Willey to Larry Farrington, 2.495 acres PB 21 6 in Stewarts Creek, $220