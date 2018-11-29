Judy Miles

Judy Carolyn Miles, 72, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Judy was a native of Mount Airy and a peninsula resident since 1973. She retired 1994 from St. Andrews Episcopal School as a bus driver for many years. She was a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge, an avid animal lover and was well known as the Karaoke Queen. Judy is survived by her sisters, Joan Higgins, Teresa Carswell and Tammy Tate; a brother Ronnie Towe; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, in Skyline Memory Gardens, Mount Airy. Local arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Virginia.

