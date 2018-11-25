The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Jonathan S. Cobb 27, and Olivia N. Moser 27, of Harmony, issued Nov.20

• Sherman M. Dycus 40, of Mount Airy and Jacqueline J. Billings 33, of Rural Retreat, issued Nov. 20

• Derrick G. Smith 25, of Lowgap and Amy L. Payne 32, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.19

• Cody B. Chandler 28, and Myriam E. Kerbal 26, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.16

• Justin L. Davis 31, and Allison N. Gunter 26, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.16

• Alexander J. Tevenal Bonet 23, and Noris M. Rivera Ortiz 25, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.16