In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Robert Boyd to Manuel Contreras, tract in Mount Airy, $130

• Bobby and Louise Dalton to Nicole Millard, Lot 3 PB 20 108, $480

• Betty Flinchum to River RHYS Property LLC, 3 acres in Siloam, $380

• Karen Rice-Holder to Whittley McMillian, 3.13. acres in Mount Airy, $370

• Robert and Christine Lewis to Lesa and Reed Conner, Unit No. 1 Country Club Condominiums BK 1 17-19 in Mount Airy, $146

• Stacy Puckett to Michael and Andrea Maiden, tract in Mount Airy, $168

• Joseph and Sally Reece to Martha Guzman, 0.549 acre lot 8 Lynne Wood Acres Subdivision PB 8 118 in Mount Airy, $190

• Lucy Chatham to Quartersawn Properties LLC, Lot in Elkin, $168

• August Gephardt to Gary Eggers, 1.877 acres in Elkin, $636

• Robert Hall to Douglas Bullock, 1.77 acres tract A Stephen V Sprinkle Subdivision PB 15 45 in Dobson, $183

• Cynthia Heaton to Alex Handy, tract in Mount Airy, $74

• Randall McCuiston to Jerry and Carolyn Martin, Lot 54 section 4 Richard Gwyn-r.e. Ashby Estate Subdivision PB 8 27 in Mount Airy, $88

• Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust to Mary Chapman, 1.636 acres 150 Devotion Road in Thurmond, $232

• Andy and Tiffany Spicer to Charles and Colleen Horne, Lot 39 section 2 Southridge Subdivision PB 13 68 in South Westfield, $130

• Phillip and Sandra Spencer to Ramon Torres, tract in Mount Airy, $102

• T&T Builders of North Carolina Inc. to Charles and Kendra Hall, Lot 24 Ingleside Subdivision Phase 6 PB 34 119 in South Westfield, $720

• Estate of Peggy Fowler Banks to Roger and Betty Lyons, Deed in Lieu of foreclosure lot 1 Sherwood Forrest Subdivision PB 4 181-A Mount Airy Estate of Peggy Fowler Banks File 18 E 161, $140

• David Nichols to Robert and Treva Smith, 29.0947 acres in Stewarts Creek, $72

• Emma Hodges to Zachary and Patricia Bullard, 1.5 acres in Dobson, $210