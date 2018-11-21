Christmas Parade postponed

The Mount Airy Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15.

Forecasts for one to two inches of rain on Saturday and the public’s concern about that rain has convinced parade organizers from the Downtown Business Association to reschedule the event, according to Jennie Lowry, a spokesperson for the group.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” said Lowry, “but we want as many people as possible to enjoy the parade.”

Lowry said Small Business Saturday will go on as planned, as it is part of a nationwide program, but the parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m.

More information on the parade and Small Business Saturday will be in Friday’s edition of The Mount Airy News.