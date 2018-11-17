Entries open for Pilot Christmas parade

Dean Palmer | News File Photo Cub Scouts from Pilot Mountain Pack 545 ride a float in a previous Pilot Mountain Christmas parade. Organizations wishing to enter this year’s parade, which takes place on Dec. 1, are facing a deadline later this week to enter. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It’s long been said that everyone loves a parade, and given that the Christmas parade in Pilot Mountain is approaching five decades in existence, that old saying would certainly seem to be true here.

Before that can happen, however, the organizers of the annual event are seeking folks wanting to be in the parade.

Chris Wall, a lieutenant with the sponsoring Pilot Mountain Volunteer Rescue Squad, said Friday the deadline is approaching for area businesses and organizations to register for the event.

“Right now, the deadline is Tuesday,” he said of the approaching date. “But I’m thinking about extending that to Friday,” which is the day after Thanksgiving.

“This is the 48th-annual Christmas parade,” he said of the holiday treat.

The Saturday parade is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, with line-up activities to start at 4 p.m. that day in the parking lot of East Surry High School. As in previous renditions, Wall said the parade will make its way down Main Street from the school to what he called the “South intersections” of town.

Wall said virtually all floats are welcome, so long as they have a Christmas theme. He said they are asking local businesses entering a float to limit their involvement to two commercial vehicles, and he said all vehicles should be rife with holiday decorations.

Those riding the floats will be allowed to throw candy to the crowd, and Wall said all money raised from entry fees will be used for the rescue squad’s annual Give a Family a Christmas program.

“We sponsor a family,” he explained. “We buy them presents and a meal for Christmas day.”

Entry fees are $10 for most vehicles, with a $20 fee for some commercial vehicles, and there is no fee for EMS and fire vehicles as well as those entered by civic clubs and non-profits, churches, school bands and school clubs.

Those interested can read all the rules and register for the parade online at pilotmtnrescue.org.

