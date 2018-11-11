The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Joseph P. Tate Jr. 29, and Janice R. Childress 24, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.8

• Christopher L. Holt 28, and Chyna B. Bingman 24, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.7

• Tracy R. Marion 51, of Pinnacle and Amelia G. Fulton 55, of Pilot Mountain, issued Nov.7

• Arnaldo L. Toro 32, and Angela G. Hughes 23, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.7

• David R. Guynn Jr. 38, and Amy L. Edwards 37, of Mount Airy, Nov.5

• Jacob C. Freeman 18, and Madison L. Wall 14, of Ararat, issued Nov.5

• Matthew S. Yarmey 34, and Rita S. Welder 29, of Charlotte, issued Nov.5

• Lonnie J. McConkey 30, and Christina M. Faulkner 28, of Mount Airy, Nov.5

• Luis A. Gomez-Maldonado 21, and Johana M. Araujo 20, of Dobson, issued Nov.2

• William E. King 34, and Elyssa J. Infurna 31, of Winston-Salem, issued Nov. 2

• Christopher D. Farris 33, of Tobaccoville and Melinda R. Sawyers 31, of Ararat, issued Nov.2

• Arvil J. Harvey Jr. 52, of Dobson, and Tammy L. Marshall 52, of Pilot Mountain, issued Nov.2

• Michael A. Flippin 24, and Alison P. Howard 22, of Lowgap, issued Nov.2

• Caleb L. Thomas 23, of Lowgap, and Casey D. White 21, of Mount Airy, issued Nov. 2

• George C. Barlow Jr. 33, and Jill N. Tucker 39, of Ararat, issued Nov. 2

• Nathan R. Reynolds 22, and Erica M. Hayes 24, of Mount Airy, issued Nov.2