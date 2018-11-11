In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Suzanne Brown to Dale Sechrist, 0.1609 acres 7,008 square feet in Mount Airy, $170

• John Doby to Nicholas Inscore, 1.50 acres Lot 35 and Portion of Lot 33 Holly Hill Estates PB 9 117 in Mount Airy, $250

• Michael Neaves to Gay Lyles tract in Elkin, $420

• Whitney Jordan to Paige Edwards, 2 tracts in Elkin, $252

• Charles Ferguson to Alma Rodriguez, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $24

• James Mabry to Robert Anderson, tract in Mount Airy, $140

• Velma Watts to J and E Properties of NC LLC, 0.759 acres in Mount Airy, $25

• Henry Baucom to William and Cynthia Cooke, 5.081 acres in Elkin, $29

• Marilyn Bouldin to Michael Hornaday, 7.375 acres in Dobson, $33

• Nancy Brightbill to Kayla Simmons, tract in Mount Airy, $270

• Charles Darnell to William and Melissa Davis, 0.327 acres, $19

• Melanie Holt to Larry and Deanna Woerner, 17.00 PB 35 126 in Stewarts Creek, $510

• Robin McKinney to Ryan Atkins, tracts in Mount Airy, $250

• Mike Marion Construction Company Inc to Stanley Homes Inc, Lot 28 Riverchase Section 4 PB 22 73, $60

• Matthew and Toby White to Austin Brickell tract 6 P S McCormick Lands PB 4 107 in Dobson, $213

• Taylor Coalson to Heather Daniels, tract 1 30,020 square feet PB 33 20 Lots 14-21 Block H W.O. Dobson Land PB 3 113 in Mount Airy, $170

• Justice Swink to Daniel Gibson, Lot 8 Downy Brooke Subdivision PB 14 120 in Pilot Mountain, $560