County readies for landfill bids

The Surry County Board of Commissioners has moved forward with its landfill expansion project and will be accepting bids from contractors over the next month.

At this week’s board meeting, the commissioners heard from Dennis Bledsoe, public works director, and Sarah Bowen, finance officer, about the project and what comes next.

Bowen said the county had advertised of a public hearing to allow folks to speak on the project. Chairman Eddie Harris called for the public hearing, but no one came forward to address the issue.

Then Bowen said she needed the board to pass a resolution authorizing the filing of an application with the Local Government Commission for approval of the agreement and the financing.

This is an area where the city of Mount Airy was tripped up earlier this year after that board voted in favor of a deal with the Barter Theatre — only for the LGC to rule that the plan was not a good deal for the city, according to one of the board members.

However, the county has heard from a financial consultant at a couple of meetings this year who said that the board’s fiscal position is strong and favorable to good rates when getting loans for such projects as this and the work on the historic courthouse.

Bowen said the amount listed on the form says not to exceed $7.75 million. That is going with rounded-off figures of $1 million for the scale house and $6.6 million, with the rest going to legal fees and contingencies.

The bids should be for less than that, based off estimates Bledsoe provided in May.

He and contracted engineeer Wayne Sullivan said costs had risen this year over last year. The figure of $5.7 million in 2017 would likely be more around $6,375,000 ($6.05 million for the work and $325,000 for the engineering fees). The scale house was estimated at $840,000 more, putting the total figure at more than $7.2 million.

Harris pointed out Monday that Surry is one of the few counties in the Northwest area of the state that has a regional landfill. And the site offers recycling and methane gas extraction.

Harris asked Bledsoe if it wasn’t true that the total property at the landfill means the site has the capacity to be used for a couple of hundred years.

Yes, said Bledsoe, and this 18.1-acre expansion here would allow for 25 to 27 years of usage if the incoming flow stays the same.

That will be long after Dennis is gone, noted Harris, informing the crowd that Bledsoe is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Commissioner Larry Johnson asked when the bids would be opened on this.

Bowen said that would be Dec. 6.

Johnson said the board only had one meeting next month, and that comes Dec. 3, so the commissioners wouldn’t get to approve any bid until the Jan. 7 meeting.

After the discussion, the board approved the resolution from Bowen.

100th anniversary

The county read a proclamation acknowledging the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918.

The meeting was held at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History as a fitting locale for the remembrance. Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager, then entertained the crowd with some local history of the war.

When the Great War first started, the U.S. stayed out as it had its own issues with problems along the Mexican border.

Rauhauser-Smith said some Surry County volunteers joined the National Guard and went to the southern border to protect against invaders.

Once the U.S. declared war on Germany, soldiers needed training, but there were no forts or camps set up to offer wartime training, she said. These had to be established so the farm boys could learn warfare. But that was better than the city boys who joined them because many of them had never fired a rifle before, she added.

Not only did many men volunteer for duty, but two local women joined the U.S. Navy. They did so because the U.S. Army specifically did not allow women, she noted.

After Rauhauser-Smith gave a 20-minute speech, Mike Scott, of the local veterans services office, spoke about the 4,500 veterans here in the county today. Then he read a list of the known 26 men who died in the war.

Rauhauser-Smith added that the local VFW Post and American Legion Hall are named for Claude Hooker and Jesse Jones, two sergeants who were in the battle to break the Germans’ infamous Hindenburg line that she discussed in her story.

