In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• City of Mount Airy to Steven and Sheree Barnard, Three Tracts Westwood II Subdivision PB 6 106 in Mount Airy, $53

• Glenda Martin to Daniel Hayes, 2,600 square feet and 0.5 acres in Elkin, $70

• Sheila Hardy to Christopher and Vivian Branch, 3.52 acres in Stewarts Creek, $150

• Roy Oakley to Dale King, 2 tracts in Mount Airy, $440

• Betsy A. Parsley Revocable Trust to John Braswell, 14 acres, $165

• Blue Ridge Enterprises Inc. to Mayberry West Lebanon Street LLC, two tracts in Mount Airy, $469

• Estate of Mallie B. Shelton to Leslie and Wendi Bennett, 1.31 acres in Long Hill, $110

• Jennifer and Harold Gordon to Travis and Amanda Sink, 1 Acre PB 21 68 in Shoals, $336

• Shawnda Miller to Nicholas and Paige Stanley, 2.957 acres PB 35 11 in Elkin, $50

• Billy and Ellen Sawyers to KQ Investments LLC, 4,825 square feet in Pilot Mountain, $970

• David and Alison Ackerman to Christopher and Elizabeth Rabeler, 0.97 acres in Elkin, $357

• Brad and Elizabeth to Richard and Valerie Johnson, 0.98 acres in Dobson, $220

• Robert Boyd to Lorena Castillo, 0.575 acres in Mount Airy, $20

• First Tennessee Bank National Association to The Shelton Companies LLC, 0.343 acres 14,937 square feet, $500

• Danny and Karen Cave to Timothy and Vickie Ramey, 27.230 acres Tract 1 PB 35 140 in Franklin, $310

• Matthew Corns to Jesse Boyd, 0.76 acres in Stewarts Creek, $40

• Herbert and Mary Shoemake to Garrett Somers, 65/100 acres in Dobson, $178

• Oscar and Lory Puckett to Alisha and Jason Stokes, 2.004 acres in Elkin, $294

• Robert and Elizabeth Lovill to Ethan and Tony Cave, tract in Stewarts Creek, $200

• Bill and Gayle Patton to Nikki Ramey, 1 acre in Dobson, $150

• Terry and Danny Ramsland to Phunogcuc Tran, Elkin, $440

• Jeff and Amelia Surgnier to William and Catherine Eppright, 2.2123 acres in Pilot Mountain, $480

• Anthony Vecchione to Bonnie and Larry Matlock, Lot 3 PB 18 146, $241

• Watson Investment Properties LLC to Jonathan and Shianne Smith, 0.673 acres Lot 7 PB 7 13 in Stewarts Creek, $130

• Kenneth and Cheryl Atkins to Kenneth Atkins, tracts in Stewarts Creek, $220

• Danielle Marion to Christopher Stevens, two tracts, $132

• Piney Grove Baptist Church of Mount Airy to Andrew Balogh, 0.69 acres PB 35 77 in Dobson, $171

• Jason and Brittney Preslar to Larry and Tesla Harden, 1.002 acres PB 22 140 in Rockford, $296

• Steven and Charlotte White to Kendra Sale, 36.511 acres PB 35 130 in Elkin, $390