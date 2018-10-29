Mountain Valley postpones celebration

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is postponing its 35th anniversary celebration until late spring of 2019. The gala event had originally been scheduled for Nov. 10.

“We wanted to honor and involve as many folks as possible who have been an integral part of our mission for over three decades, but we came up against too many holiday-related conflicts between now and the end of the year, so we decided to move the celebration,” said Melissa Hiatt, director of development for Mountain Valley.

“We’ll also have warmer weather for the event by postponing until late spring,” she said.